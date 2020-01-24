Smart motorways are ‘death traps’ that must be halted before more innocent lives are lost – The Yorkshire Post says

THE Government denies that smart motorways are putting the lives of motorists at risk “in the name of cost savings” – the charge that Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has now levelled against Ministers following the death of her constituent Jason Mercer in a horror crash on the M1.

Halt smart motorways now before motorists like my constituent are needlessly killed on ‘death trap’ roads – Sarah Champion

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion.

Forced to stop in a ‘live’ lane following a minor collision in order to exchange details with another driver, both were killed instantly when a lorry struck one of the stationary vehicles. And they’re not alone. Ms Champion reports five further deaths on the same stretch of motorway within 10 months.

Grieving widow of Yorkshire man killed on M1 launches High Court bid to scrap ‘smart’ motorways

Yet, while the evidence that she, and others, presented to Parliament was considered, respectfully, by George Freeman, the Roads Minister, there must now be a moratorium on the rolling out of new smart motorway schemes until the current safety review has been concluded and considered. As he told MPs: “Safety is our No. 1 priority.”

Not so smart motorways can leave emergency services struggling to reach major incidents - Yorkshire Post letters

Smart motorways are subject to increased debate about their safety.

For, despite Mr Freeman’s sincere acknowledgement of the “tragedy, pain and trauma” suffered by Mr Mercer’s family, and others, it still takes too long for Highways England to respond to stationary vehicles. As Ms Champion told MPs, it took six minutes to detect Mr Mercer’s car “and the lane in which he was stranded was only closed after the crash that claimed his life”.

Four years after Highways England pledged to introduce “stationary vehicle detection” technology, its use is sporadic and its effectiveness unproven. Just 24 out of 230 miles of smart motorway are covered. And then there are questions of education and enforcement. Too many motorists pay ‘lip service’ to overhead gangtry signs – either through ignorance or impatience.

Hence the final word on these ‘death trap’ roads and technology should go to Ms Champion who pleaded: “I cannot change the past...but it is in the Minister’s gift to stop more deaths.” And he should – without delay.