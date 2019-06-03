State of political play as President Donald Trump arrives in Britain – The Yorkshire Post says

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s state visit to Britain, beginning later today, was always going to be a fractious affair despite Brexit – or the small matter of a Tory leadership contest.

Yet the trip, coinciding with commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, threatens to become even more combustible after he waded into domestic politics before leaving the United States.

The D-Day village that will never forget its liberation by Yorkshire soldiers – Andrew Vine

Critical – to varying degrees – of Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and the Duchess of Sussex amongst others, President Trump appeared to endorse Boris Johnson’s candidature to become Prime Minister before going on to suggest that Nigel Farage, leader of the insurgent Brexit Party, conducts future negotiations with the European Union.

No doubt he will continue to tear up the diplomatic rule book after America and Britain agreed to stay neutral on leadership matters following John Major’s strong endorsement of President George H W Bush in the 1992 US presidential election which was ultimately won by Bill Clinton – it is not for President Trump to decide Mrs May’s successor just as it is not Britain’s role to intervene in the next election in America.

In this regard, it is to be hoped that President Trump affords this country the respect, and courtesy, that will be afforded to him by the Queen who is hosting this trip. Despite many political, policy and personal differences, the UK and United States still have many shared values – and interests – and it would be regrettable if such an important visit was overshadowed by the President’s bombastic personality or planned protests.

After all, the primary purpose of the visit is to honour the last surviving D-Day veterans – and all those soldiers who gave their lives in the Second World War so Britain, America and their allies in a liberated Europe and beyond could shine brightly as beacons of freedom and liberty. And, despite President Trump’s tetchiness, it is paramount that this is not forgotten at the start of another momentous week.