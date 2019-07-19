Stop the excuses on the railways and start accepting responsibility – The Yorkshire Post says Commuters trying to board a trian at Horsforth during last year's rail chaos. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say IT did not require a genius to conclude that last year’s timetable fiasco was “a massive failure on the part of the rail industry” which “led to severe hardship for passengers and businesses”. Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake co-led a review into last year's rail chaos. Harrogate MP Andrew Jones is the current Rail Minister. Don’t lose trust of CSE victims as Rotherham faces new uncomfortable truth – The Yorkshire Post says We need our trees more than ever and Sheffield felling policy was plain wrong – Michael Gove