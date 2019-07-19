Stop the excuses on the railways and start accepting responsibility – The Yorkshire Post says

Commuters trying to board a trian at Horsforth during last year's rail chaos.
Commuters trying to board a trian at Horsforth during last year's rail chaos.
0
Have your say

IT did not require a genius to conclude that last year’s timetable fiasco was “a massive failure on the part of the rail industry” which “led to severe hardship for passengers and businesses”.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake co-led a review into last year's rail chaos.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake co-led a review into last year's rail chaos.

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones is the current Rail Minister.

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones is the current Rail Minister.