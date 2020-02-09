Storm Ciara brings out best and worst in people – The Yorkshire Post says

NOW to the big clean-up as the region recovers from the aftermath of Storm Ciara – and fears that rapidly rising rivers could lead to significant flooding.

Its ferocity can be measured by the fact that the Humber Bridge was closed for just the second time in its history while many high-profile sporting events were also called off.

Waves crash into the coast at the height of Storm Ciara.

And, as is so often the case, the onslaught of Storm Ciara brought out the best and worst in people after Britain was struck by a sustained and savage storm.

The best? As always, the emergency services, and others who braved the elements in the line of duty, to help the stricken and stranded – they should never be taken for granted.

The worst? Those who ignored repeated weather warnings and ventured out, for no good reason, and put themselves, and others, at risk by ignoring clear hazards such as attempting to navigate deep water as drains became overwhelmed.

And the lessons? A need for local authorities – and others – to check drains for debris, and so on, to ensure the risk of future surface water flooding is kept to a minimum.

Yet, as Storm Ciara passes, the devastation and damage is another reason why Boris Johnson should use his reshuffle to appoint a dedicated Minister for the Coast and Flooding. Notwithstanding the heroic work of emergency workers, and all those who followed common sense advice, issues like coastal erosion and insurance in flood-hit areas will only become more pronounced in the years to come, hence the need for Boris Johnson to ensure far greater policy co-ordination when it comes to allocation of resources and protection of vulnerable areas.