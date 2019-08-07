Story of mansion that Charlotte Bronte loved is reminder to preserve and celebrate heritage - The Yorkshire Post says

GOOD luck to the campaign to reopen Red House Museum, in West Yorkshire, which has such strong links to one of our county’s most beloved writers, Charlotte Brontë.

The Brontë sisters are a hugely important part of Yorkshire’s heritage.

A campaign has been launched to re-open Red House museum.

The tourists who throng the streets of Haworth every year come to pay homage to them, and the village has a large part of its livelihood to thank that for.

But the story of Red House is a reminder that preserving and celebrating heritage involves many elements.

Smaller, less frequented sites like this one in Gomersal are, in their own way, just as essential to telling the story of this county’s past as the larger, more popular attractions such as the Brontë Parsonage.

Yorkshire’s cultural heritage is especially rich and to do it justice, it is important that sites that contribute to that are preserved for the community and their history celebrated.