Support for Tour de Yorkshire and cycling rolls on – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN THOUGH this year’s Tour de Yorkshire was overshadowed by the fallout from tourism chief Sir Gary Verity’s resignation, the fact that 1.96 million spectators braved inclement weather to watch parts of the race is further testament to cycling’s popularity and appeal here.

This is highlighted by Welcome to Yorkshire’s insistence that the race’s future is assured, in spite of its own internal upheavals, and that it still harbours ambitions of bringing La Vuelta a España, one of the three Grand Tours of cycling, to Yorkshire.

A second Grand Départ is not ruled out following the successful staging of the Tour de France in 2014.

Yet, while WTY will come under scrutiny as two inquiries examine its governance, this region must not lose sight of the bigger picture ahead of this autumn’s UCI Road World Championships – the publicity generated by such events.

One man’s misjudgments should not deter Yorkshire’s sporting ambitions if the economic case is a sound one too.