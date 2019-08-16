Sustaining a village in the Dales – The Yorkshire Post says

Scarcity of employment is one of the most pressing challenges facing the Dales and other deeply rural parts of Yorkshire. Villages cannot sustain themselves if their inhabitants must travel far and wide to earn a living.

That’s why the initiative of a hotel in Reeth is to be welcomed. Under its new management, The Burgoyne, a Georgian country house overlooking the green, has adopted a policy of looking no further than the village boundaries for its staff and contractors, where at all practicable.

This was one of the most traditional hotels in the area, and there were fears when it was bought by a London-based investor, after generations in local hands, that it would be lost to its community, at least in spirit.

In fact, the reverse has happened. Its renewed commitment to the people on its doorstep is seeing it reborn. It is not a big employer in the great scheme of things, but in the patchwork of little villages that makes up the Dales, gestures like this do count.