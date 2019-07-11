Talent transfer is window of opportunity for skills of Yorkshire – The Yorkshire Post says

UNLIKE the football transfer window which is only open twice a year, the Northern Talent Exchange operates all-year round – and has the potential to be a game-changer for Yorkshire’s economy.

It effectively allows businesses to ‘loan’ staff to other firms – either with the purpose of spreading their expertise, particularly on digital matters, or helping to learn new skills.

Plan to let business loan staff to address Yorkshire skills gap

A scheme which could be particularly beneficial to those SMEs which lack the staff, or skills, to fulfil their personal potential, it could, arguably, be a whole new ball game for individuals – and businesses – as they use this initiative to improve corporate social responsibility and, yes, improve the financial bottom line.

By loaning employees in this way, it will definitely improve the leadership of individuals concerned and, more crucially, add to the county’s productivity at a time when there is a concerted effort to promote the Northern Powerhouse to the big league.