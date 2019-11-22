Taylor’s of Harrogate leads by example over planting of trees – The Yorkshire Post says

THE buzzphrase corporate social responsib­ility is thrown around like confetti in boardrooms today. The pursuit of it has become a career in itself, with “CSR” executives charged with generating the maximum possible goodwill, often from the least possible effort.

It is, then, a pleasure to report once more on a Yorkshire company whose ethical commitment is a way of life, not merely a PowerPoint display for the managing director.

Taylor’s of Harrogate has managed to combine commercial success – its flagship product, Yorkshire Tea, is now the country’s favourite – with genuine social accountability.

Tree-planting by Yorkshire Tea is bringing hope to Kenyan farming

It said it would work to combat climate change by planting one million trees in five years. In fact, it has put down twice as many.

It was able to celebrate yesterday by projecting images of the faces of some of those who have benefited, on to trees at an arboretum.

Commitment on this huge scale is something that we can and should all drink to.