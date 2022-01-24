The community greengrocers in Marsden offering hope to all villages – The Yorkshire Post says

The Village Green in Marsden has become a focal point of the community after opening as a greengrocers' store.

They pooled their resources, and expertise, in a co-operative venture which culminated in the opening of The Village Green, a new store committed to selling local produce and speciality cheeses.

And while the Covid pandemic and lockdown presented many unforeseen challenges, it is testament to all those concerned with this pioneering project that it has been such a success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As board member Kath Shackleton says: “It’s somewhere you can buy just one carrot and just one potato, and we have people that do just that. Every single person that uses it is a part of its story.”

The Village Green in Marsden has become a focal point of the community after opening as a greengrocers' store.

It’s also a story that offers hope to all those communities across Yorkshire that have lost local amenities – here is a way forward if there’s a will...

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.