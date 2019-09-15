The Frankie factor as Dettori delights Doncaster on St Leger day with Logician win – The Yorkshire Post says

IN the 253-year history of the St Leger, Doncaster will not have heard many roars to compare with the noise when Frankie Dettori and Logician hit the front in the latest renewal of the world’s oldest Classic.

As course commentator Mike Cattermole said ‘here comes Frankie’ as Logician, a striking grey, began his winning challenge, his voice was immediately drowned out by the cheers of 30,000 spectators who had turned Town Moor into a carnival of colour.

Frankie Dettori and Logician set a course record when winning the St Leger on Saturday.

Logic says Logician can win Doncaster’s St Leger for Frankie Dettori

Many present had backed the favourite, some simply out of loyalty to the rider, but they also appreciated that Dettori is a sporting phenomeno in the form of his life after recording his 15th elite Group One win of a golden summer.

We are taking a leap forward with Logician says Frankie Dettori

Not only can Dettori consider himself – on current form – to be the most successful 48-year-old in world sport, but very few competitors of any age can claim to have had so much success, over such a long period, as horse racing’s number one showman, ambassador – and jockey.