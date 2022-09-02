The housing market is broken so how do we fix it? - Ben Merritt, Yorkshire Building Society

We spoke to 1,750 UK adults at all stages of the property ladder to get to the bottom of the real issues people were facing. We wanted to understand the public’s feelings and attitudes – whether they were a first-time buyer, on their second or third home, or an older person looking to downsize.What we uncovered was a stark reality where as much as three-quarters of all people now believed home ownership was out of reach.It’s hardly a secret that the UK housing market is ‘broken’. The numbers speak for themselves: house prices have ballooned by more than 200 per cent during the past 20 years, reaching an average of £278,000 by March 2000.It’s not surprising that many homeowners are left without any choice but to compromise on their dreams.Three in five Britons told us their current home met none, or only some of their needs. A similar number – 60 per cent – said there wasn’t enough suitable or affordable housing in their local area to move to, forcing owners and buyers to compromise on both the type and location of the properties they eventually buy.What are the long-term effects when a country’s house supply can’t accommodate a population’s needs? First time buyers are usually completely priced out, while downsizers are facing a housing supply so limited that there is simply nowhere else for them to go, leaving second and third time homeowners at a loss when it comes to buying a suitable home.But positive change is possible. During our research, we asked homebuyers what policy changes they felt could help people find a home that suited their needs. The Government might do well to listen to their suggestions.Just under half think the government should reduce or scrap stamp duty, and a third said they would like to see more homes built that would suit peoples’ needs at all stages of life. This could take the form of establishing quotas for certain types of property. In the last five years, bungalows only made up 1.5 per cent of the new homes registered. Let’s encourage the Government, local authorities and housebuilders to listen to the needs of customers and build a more diverse and inclusive market where people at every stage of their homeowning journey are recognised.In the past, the Government has focused on helping first time buyers, but our research is clear – people all stages of live are in need and are deserving of enhanced support. A third of our respondents said the Help to Buy scheme or a similar initiative, should be extended so it can be used to buy older properties.In fact, slightly more of the people we surveyed would be willing to draw upon a government-backed scheme than those who would fill a financial gap through saving or seeking support from their families. Simply put, there’s a real appetite for government aid – but only if that aid includes all homebuyers. No matter what a person’s age or their position on the housing ladder, everyone deserves a greater level of support.On the other hand, moving house is not always the only way forward. Interestingly, 30 per cent of the homebuyers we surveyed said they would like to see more financial support for people to improve their current home. Whether it’s installing insulation or adding an extra bedroom, empowering homeowners to renovate their properties is a strong alternative solution. After all, if you can’t find your dream property, why not alter your current home until it ticks every box?We can’t be certain what would happen if these policies were introduced, but it is a starting point for driving positive and lasting change in a dysfunctional market. This is a big picture issue, and it will take a lot of careful resourcing to solve. Rome wasn’t built a day, and neither will a more inclusive housing market pop up overnight. However, it’s essential that the public’s concerns are taken seriously by the Government – particularly as the cost of living crisis pinches incomes.According to our research, 40 per cent of homebuyers agreed with the following statement: “I am optimistic that the housing market will be fixed and more people will be able to own a home.” For me, this isn’t just idle optimism – with the right policies and education, it’s more than possible. Change is absolutely in reach.