The importance of conserving Yorkshire's rich heritage - The Yorkshire Post says

JUST how rich Yorkshire is in treasures of the past has been underlined by the opening of the English Heritage Archaeology Store, in Helmsley.

Here is a priceless collection of a quarter of a million items, each of which has a tale to tell.

Heritage items tell us about how monuments like Helmsley Castle were built and run.

Even the most mundane items are part of Yorkshire’s story, casting light on the development of our county, or illustrating a perhaps forgotten aspect of its social history.

They tell us how our forebears lived and worked, or how great monuments like Whitby Abbey or Helmsley Castle were built and run.

The collection is a precious resource for museums, which are able to draw from it for exhibitions that educate their numerous visitors.

But the most powerful message of all to be taken from this magnificent archive is the utmost importance of conservation, the necessity of preserving even the tiniest fragments of the past so that we can explore it.