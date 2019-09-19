David Cameron during his visit to The Yorkshire Post two weeks before the 2016 EU referendum which would claim his premiership and reputation.

The ‘nightmare’ Yorkshire visit which made David Cameron realise that Britain would back Brexit

IT was a fateful visit to Yorkshire which convinced David Cameron for the first time that he might actually lose the 2016 referendum on EU membership. Tom Richmond reports.

“MY worst nightmares”. David Cameron already knew that the EU referendum result was hanging in the balance when he toured Yorkshire exactly two weeks before polling day.

David Cameron during his visit to The Yorkshire Post two weeks before the 2016 EU referendum which would claim his premiership and reputation.
David Cameron during his visit to The Yorkshire Post two weeks before the 2016 EU referendum which would claim his premiership and reputation.
Buy a Photo
David Cameron during his Q&A with readers of The Yorkshire Post.
David Cameron during his Q&A with readers of The Yorkshire Post.
Buy a Photo
The handwritten tribute by david Cameron after the murder of Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox.
The handwritten tribute by david Cameron after the murder of Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox.
Mark Bickerdike Photography
Buy a Photo
David Cameron's book reveals how he took the decision to call in the Army before the 2012 Olympics.

4. London Olympic Games - Day 6

David Cameron's book reveals how he took the decision to call in the Army before the 2012 Olympics.
PA
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2