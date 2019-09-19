The ‘nightmare’ Yorkshire visit which made David Cameron realise that Britain would back Brexit

“MY worst nightmares”. David Cameron already knew that the EU referendum result was hanging in the balance when he toured Yorkshire exactly two weeks before polling day.
IT was a fateful visit to Yorkshire which convinced David Cameron for the first time that he might actually lose the 2016 referendum on EU membership. Tom Richmond reports.
