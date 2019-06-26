The only real Brexit options left are Theresa May’s deal or Remain – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Nicholas Blitz, Easingwold, York.

WITH increasing incredulity, non-Tories endure a lack of circumspection as Tories progress to the coronation of Boris Johnson. In this make-believe campaign, only Rory Stewart was sceptical about his fellow campaigners’ self-absorbed assertion that they will miraculously force the EU to renegotiate Brexit terms.

The fantasy: the EU will capitulate because ‘everyone’ now agrees that the opportunity cost outcome of a no-deal Brexit must be avoided. Whether Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, this is the way forward. Our wannabe negotiators believe that they can hold the EU to ransom.

When this abysmal strategy fails, it results in a Parliamentary confidence vote. The new PM predictably loses, so promptly books his removal van.

There’s no Parliamentary appetite for a general election. Existing numbers don’t stack-up to deliver a Jeremy Corbyn–led government. Is there a realistic solution? Pragmatism suggests ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’. Fantasists may call for Vince Cable; reality requires it to be a Tory. The most likely candidate is Father of the House, Ken Clarke.

Parliament finally chooses a binding referendum. The choice: the deal on the table, as agreed by Theresa May (but hated by all sides in Parliament) or Remain.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I AM afraid Boris Johnson is losing his touch. He may well have charisma, but seems to have little control of his personal life. I feel he is too big a risk to be given the keys to No 10. Jeremy Hunt, on the other hand, comes across as a wise head on young shoulders, with quiet charm and ability. He would be my choice every time.

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

IS Boris Johnson really a fit person to be our next Prime Minister? If he is elected, he will need a minder 24/7 to make sure he doesn’t make a disastrous gaffe.

From: Dai Woosnam, Grimsby.

I URGE Boris Johnson to hole our phoney Brexiteer Jeremy Hunt’s ship beneath the waterline by asking him how a man, who only a few months ago stated that the EU resembled the Soviet Union, could have voted Remain in 2016.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

WILL Boris Johnson’s alleged “spilling of red wine” fall into folklore alongside King Alfred’s “Burning of the cakes” as another example of those in pursuit of power inadvertently unleashing the full force of feminine fury?