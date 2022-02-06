The Queen’s life of service and duty inspires us all on a stoic start to Platinum Jubilee – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet, while tomorrow’s milestone will inevitably be a day of sombre reflection for Her Majesty as she remembers her father, King George VI, and also Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, it will also be an unprecedented day of history for the Royal family.

Never before has a monarch reigned for seven decades and the Queen’s longevity means the vast majority of her subjects have never known a time when she was not leading by quiet example as head of state through good times – and also adversity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most recently, the country admired the Queen’s dignity and adherence of social distancing rules at Prince Philip’s funeral last April. Now they will be touched by the enchanting new photos of her appearing to stroke one of her beloved dogs in a touching show of affection, and informality, as she, too, comes to terms with widowhood. And the Queen’s extraordinary example when it comes to “duty and service” – two enduring characteristics highlighted by the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell – explain why she has never been more popular or admired, a remarkable feat for any long lasting leader.

An item from a display of memorabilia from the Queen's Golden and Platinum Jubilees which Queen Elizabeth II saw in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.

To some, these might be dismissed as “old-fashioned values”, but they become invaluable when the Queen’s dignity is placed in the context of current controversies. “All of us should live lives that serve the common good. All of us should demonstrate a proper sense of duty: knowing and doing what is right. Especially those of us in public life,” observes the Archbishop.

They’re words of wisdom which are applicable more than ever on another milestone weekend for both Britain – and also the Queen.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

An item from a display of memorabilia from the Queen's Golden and Platinum Jubilees which Queen Elizabeth II saw in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.