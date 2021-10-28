THE statement of intent by Yorkshire supermarket giant Morrisons is a significant one ahead of the forthcoming COP26 climate change summit.

By announcing that it intends to be ‘net zero’ by 2035, five years earlier than intended, it is leading by example as Britain looks to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.
And US-based private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, who acquired Morrisons this month in a £7bn deal, will be hoping that this commitment is rewarded by the loyalty of climate conscious customers.
But the significance is much more profound than solar panels on its stores. For, by looking to plan its supply chain routes to cut road miles, this stance benefits local farmers and food producers.
Not only does it include a commitment to become first supermarket to be directly supplied by ‘net zero’ carbon farms by 2030, but Morrisons wants to play its “full part in growing and developing British agriculture, fishing and food production to strengthen the nation’s food security”.
A legacy of the late Sir Ken Morrison, the founding father of the Bradford retail institution, and his ‘buy British’ ethos, it is to be hoped that the supermarket’s new owners provide regular updates on its progress to help inform consumers and public opinion.
More fundamentally, rival supermarkets should be pressed to respond in kind while Boris Johnson takes the opportunity to showcase the example being set by Morrisons when he attempts to galvanise world leaders at COP26 to go faster, and further, than ever before in the global fight against climate change.
