The Transport Focus ‘Make Delay Pay’ campaign is too late...just like the trains – The Yorkshire Post says

AT last a rail watchdog appears to be on the side of Yorkshire’s long-suffering passengers as Transport Focus launches a new Make Delay Pay campaign after compensation worth as much as £100m went unclaimed in 2017-18.

A "Passenger Promise" to put rail users at the heart of decision-making is needed in the wake of last year's timetabling "debacle", according to a new report by Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake and Rail Minister Andrew Jones.

Its objective is to “send a message” to train operators, like Northern and TransPennine Express, that reliability must improve.

But, just like the trains, this initiative is already long-overdue – recompense and punctuality were both part of the award-winning One North initiative which The Yorkshire Post and other newspapers launched more than a year ago.

And the fact there is insufficient recognition that the claims process is unnecessarily complicated – and bureaucratic – will reaffirm the view held by many that Transport Focus is another watchdog with no teeth. What travellers need is a consumer champion which is so effective, and respected by the rail industry, that immediate action is taken when poor service is first highlighted.