The Yorkshire heritage line steaming into the future – The Yorkshire Post says

Other than the Ribblehead Viaduct, it is perhaps the most-filmed railway structure in Yorkshire, so sightseers will welcome the news that a bridge will continue to carry the North Yorkshire Moors Railway over Eller Beck at Goathland Station.

If you don’t know it by that name, perhaps you will recognise it as Aidensfield in Heartbeat, or Hogsmeade in the Harry Potter movies.

It is not, of course, part of the national rail network – Dr Beeching saw to that in 1965 – but of the heritage line on which volunteers carry passengers by steam between Whitby and Pickering. The enduring appeal of the landscape and of this particular mode of transport, archaic though it is, has made it the most popular attraction of its kind in the country.

It is also an economic backbone, contributing some £35m to tourism in the North York Moors – an outcome the short-sighted doctor failed to see.

In that context, the £1.2m the new bridge has cost is money very well spent.