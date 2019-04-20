The Yorkshire Post says: Cutting the meagre pay of carers is unsustainable and unjustifiable

THE Yorkshire Post makes no apology for continuing to highlight policy failings in social care – they’re so serious, and so profound, that their neglect nationally, ostensibly due to Brexit, is extremely perturbing.

Yet, the longer the politicians and policy-makers dither and delay, the greater the challenge – whether it be making sufficient high quality care available or the recompense of those staff whose already meagre salaries are now being squeezed according to Sheffield Hallam University.

However, with 7,200 unfilled vacancies in this region at present, and an additional 55,000 care staff needed by 2035 in order to meet the needs of an ageing society, the key question is how best to make such jobs more rewarding.

What is certain, however, is cutting costs like this, simply to mask the failure of national leaders to come up with a long-term strategy for the provision and funding of social care, is not the answer.