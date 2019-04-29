The Yorkshire Post says: Nowhere to turn as men face curse of loneliness

LONELINESS is a curse for countless people, a daily challenge that not only leaves them isolated but at greater risk of developing a whole array of illnesses, ranging from the physical to the mental.

How great a problem this is has been illustrated yet again by a new study that finds older men are especially vulnerable, feeling isolated and with nowhere to turn.

That those aged between 65 and 95 should feel like this is especially sad, since these are generations which have worked hard all their lives and done their best by their families.

There are no easy answers, though the study is right to suggest greater emphasis should be placed on loneliness in provision of social care. But this is a problem we all can play a part in addressing. Simply reaching out to the lonely makes a huge difference, and we should not hesitate to do so.