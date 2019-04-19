The Yorkshire Post says: Show some bottle and go for deposit return scheme this Easter to tackle litter menace

THE Easter heatwave will, inevitably, see families flocking to the coast – or out on country walks – to make the most of a holiday weekend coinciding, for once, with warmer weather.

Yet, while all those connected with the tourism industry will welcome the surge in visitor numbers, it will, inevitably, bring out the worst in the thoughtless minority too lazy to dispose of their litter responsibly or, better still, take it home.

Some beaches and footpaths will, unfortunately, come close to resembling rubbish tips next Monday, hence the importance of maintaining pressure on the Government – and supermarkets – until they consent to an “all-in” deposit return scheme for bottles and cans.

Highlighted by the CPRE in The Yorkshire Post this week, and now endorsed by the Marine Conservation Society, vested interests must not stand in the way of a scheme which will incentivise consumers to change their behaviour for the better and put the environment first.