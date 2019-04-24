The Yorkshire Post says: St George to have much more than a day at York Minster

Given its place at the centre of Christianity in the North of England since the 7th Century, it could not have been more appropriate for York Minster to be a focal point for this year’s St George’s Day celebrations.

The national media were on hand yesterday to witness a newly-carved grotesque of St George having its finishing touches applied by a York Minster stonemason to mark the Patron Saint’s day.

The grotesque has been produced as part of an 11-year, £11m project which began in 2016 to conserve and restore the cathedral’s 14th century South Quire Aisle, which involves repairing and replacing stone and glass in 15 window bays after centuries of exposure to the elements.

Following the day of national celebration, the completion of the grotesque of England’s patron saint will be yet another reason for visitors from across the globe to pay a visit to York Minster and discover its exquisite beauty for themselves in the years to come.