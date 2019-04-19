The Yorkshire Post says: Symbolism of Church’s tribute to Notre-Dame this Easter

THE rhythmical ringing of church bells across Yorkshire last night in a symbolic show of solidarity with the French following this week’s devastating blaze at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris had even more resonance because of the proximity of Easter.

Just as the story of Christ’s resurrection has already inspired those who are already striving to restore France’s landmark place of worship to its former glory, such tributes were also a timely reminder about the Church’s presence here.

For, while the spiritual significance of traditional Good Friday and Easter Sunday services brings comfort to worshippers, the Church of England needs to continue to evolve in an increasingly liberal society.

And just as Simon Cowling, the relatively new Dean of Wakefield, is committed to putting his cathedral at the heart of civic life in the West Yorkshire city so it welcomes people of all faiths, including those who hold no strong religious convictions of their own, churches across this county need to continue to heed this example.

This is reflected by the number of churches which, by way of example, have already embraced the loneliness agenda – championed by this newspaper over the past five years – and ensured that their facilities also provide a place of sanctuary, and hope, for those who find themselves bereft of family and friends.

Yet, at the opposite end of the age spectrum, it is noteworthy that Sunday School – so long a feature of the CoE in the past – has been superseded by youth groups now using Church premises.

And, while attendance rates continues to be a challenge in many parishes, the Church remains as relevant as ever and perhaps, in a humble suggestion, the peeling of bells on the eve of Easter should become an annual occurrence to celebrate its mission and good work.