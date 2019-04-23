The Yorkshire Post says: The Yorkshire business success stories celebrated in today’s Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

IT is testament to the ingenuity, investment and innovation taking place in Yorkshire that 13 cutting-edge companies from across this region have received Royal recognition today in the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

There is no luck about this. These successes follow years – even decades – of hard work developing, and growing, specialist businesses which, in many cases, have also become world leaders.

Yet, while the number of local award-winners is significantly up on previous years, Yorkshire is still under-represented considering that more than 200 UK firms are being honoured today.

As such, it is encouraging that Ed Anderson, the still relatively new Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire, told this newspaper last month that one of his main objectives is to persuade more companies across the county to strive for this august accolade.

He is right to do so. Even though Yorkshire has long been regarded as the most forthright of counties, it can be uncharacteristically modest when it comes to celebrating some of the more significant business success stories that take place here on a daily basis.

And as MPs return to Westminster today following the Easter recess, it is important to acknowledge the fact that these firms – and the wider economy – have continued to persevere, and prosper, in spite of the continuing uncertainty over Brexit. Just think, for one moment, what could be possible if there was clarity on Britain’s future relations with the European Union so exporters – including many of today’s winners – can begin to plan for the future with greaterconfidence.

And, at the same time, just think how much more dynamic the economy could become here if the Northern Powerhouse and One Yorkshire agendas could be given real impetus by national politicians so there can be a greater focus here on policies like skills and social mobility – issues which are fundamental to the development of the next generation of entrepreneurs.