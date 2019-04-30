The Yorkshire Post says: Time to belt up and enforce all motoring laws

Should motorists who do not wear seat belts face three penalty points?
THERE are thousands of people who owe their lives to the enlightened decision to make the wearing of seat belts mandatory in a bid to improve safety on Britain’s roads.

Yet, while most drivers and passengers do not think twice about using belts, there is still an alarming number of road users – including Prince Philip before he handed in his licence earlier this year – who continue to put themselves, and others, at risk by not doing so.

However, while there are now renewed calls for offenders to be handed penalty points, the question is one of enforcement when traffic police – much reduced in number – are struggling to catch a similar ‘hard core’ of motorists who persist with using a hand-held mobile phone while they are behind the wheel of their vehicle.

And they will continue to disregard the law like this until the police – and local agencies – realise that their own accident reduction strategies need to extend beyond the use of speed cameras as revenue-raising machines.