The Yorkshire Post says: Tories spy trouble as Huawei leak reveals rising levels of disunity

ONE guide to the unity and effectiveness of any government is the number of policy leaks from within the corridors of power – and Theresa May’s faltering administration proves this correlation.

As tensions have grown over Brexit, so, too, have the number of incrimination disclosures about the stance taken by named individuals at Cabinet meetings. And now, to compound matters, spy chiefs are said to be incandescent after details emerged from the highly secretive National Security Council about the decision to allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to work on the UK’s new 5G mobile network.

The ramifications were best summed up by Tory grandee Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, who said the leak would “cause our friends and allies to wonder if we can be considered reliable”.

Yet the problem is that leak inquiries very rarely identify the culprit, never mind bring about disciplinary action, and such behaviour actually suits the Government, for now, because it deflects some attention momentarily away from the growing turmoil over Brexit as Britain edges nearer towards participating in next month’s European Parliament elections.

However this is no way to run a country. Why? The motives of those leaking confidential information do not appear to be underpinned by the national interest; those concerned appear to be driven by a desire to gain an advantage over their rivals ahead of the Tory leadership contest. And until the Tory party resolves its future, leaks designed to destabilise will only intensify.