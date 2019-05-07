The Yorkshire Post says: Wartime stories will always remain part of country's history

The story of Bert Drury is one of the many remarkable tales from the trenches during Britain’s wartime past that has endured the passage of time - and it will now be reaching a wider audience.

Though it has been a century since he narrowly dodged a sniper’s bullet on the Western Front, his charmed life, which then saw him take a stray terrier under his wing, is the subject of a new musical premiering in his home town of Doncaster.

His is one of several accounts that emerged when relatives of First World War soldiers were encouraged to share tales that have been passed down through their families and that have now been set to music for the heritage production War and Peace.

Such projects are an important way to recognise and remember the efforts of those who both lived through, and paid the ultimate sacrifice during, the Great War. Their stories will always remain a part of this country’s history.