The Yorkshire Post says: Why One Yorkshire campaigners should make the most of Brexit impasse

LIKE rural affairs, progress on most policies is in abeyance due to Brexit. Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry confirmed as much when he said that the Government’s devolution strategy will not be published until “after our exit from the EU”.

Yet, while this will make little difference here because of Mr Berry’s opposition to One Yorkshire, proponents should take heed of Lord Kerslake who ran Sheffield City Council before heading up the Civil Service.

Jake Berry is the Northern Powerhouse Minister.

He says One Yorkshire advocates should continue to make a strong case in the interim because a new government will, at some point, have to start afresh if it is committed to tackling regional inequalities – another neglected issue which is also of profound importance to the North’s future success.

But, like many others, Lord Kerslake will be perplexed by the approach of Mr Berry – and, in fairness, many others – who are choosing to allow Brexit to be used as an excuse for their inaction and ineffectiveness rather than rolling up their sleeves and making some progress of sorts. After all, many of these issues long preceded the debate about Britain’s future of the EU – and will matter long after MPs reach a final resolution on this.