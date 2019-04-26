The Yorkshire Post says: Word is his Bond – the enduring appeal of 007

MOVIE connoisseurs were neither shaken nor stirred yesterday to hear that the film star of the moment, the American actor Rami Malek, will be James Bond’s next nemesis.

The best actor award winner at this year’s Oscars had been widely expected to feature in the cast of the as-yet unnamed picture, the 25th in the 007 franchise.

But whereas Bond’s enduring popularity is rooted in his understated Englishness, the cast announcement, from a beach in Jamaica, had hype written all over it.

Perhaps this was not surprising given today’s celebrity culture, but it would not do to have Britain’s signature secret agent reduced to the level of a Hollywood comic book.

The appearance of Mr Malek points to another of Bond’s strengths – his ability to change with the times. The Jamaican setting is said to be significant to the latest plot, but if they want to bring the stories right up to date, may we suggest somewhere closer to home. How about Salisbury?