This country’s business should be backed to hilt

IN about six months’ time, I’ll be making my annual pilgrimage to Sheffield. The Crucible Theatre, to be more precise – the mecca of snooker and the host of the World Championship – is now recognised globally, as the game’s popularity has seen it reach new continents.

It wasn’t easy turning snooker into a global commercial success but I was able to do it because of the qualities I learned as a youngster.

Barry hearn has turned the World Snooker Championships, played at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, into a global sporting event.

And a lot’s changed since then. Growing up in Dagenham, with no silver spoon in my mouth, I was a typical working class lad. Some of us went off to a grammar school, but most didn’t. Music was getting better. Holidays too. We had Labour and Tory governments trying to keep things steady in the shadow of the Cold War. I threw myself into business, training as an accountant.

By the 1970s, it was all changing. I was running a small firm, as chairman of Lucania Snooker Clubs, trying to keep a chain of snooker halls going. But the economy was tanking. Trade unions were on the march. Governments were weak. Political parties were bickering over Europe. Being an entrepreneur wasn’t easy, and some politicians seemed to resent our success. Basically Britain had its hands up and was taking a pounding.

Sound familiar? Many people out there, trying to run their own businesses, must be tearing their hair out. Go-getting entrepreneurs, the type who went on to lift us out of this mess in the 1980s, are once again under the cosh. Over the last few years, the language directed at business has drifted back to resentment and distrust.

Tax rates are sky high – but they must be dodging them. Red tape and regulation is everywhere – but these companies must be unethical. Despite firms large and small creating more jobs, boosting tax revenues and growing the economy, politicians across the political spectrum treat them at best as cash cows.

So what can we do about it? I joined the TaxPayers’ Alliance in launching their Bumper Book of Burdens on Business. We want to remind the great British public how tough conditions already are for our best and brightest business brains.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance take a look at 14 of the taxes and regulations that hit our firms and explain, in simple terms for the man on the street, what we can do to make things better.

Whether it’s corporation tax which slams investment, business rates which are killing the high street or employers’ national insurance which keeps down wages, these burdens are the last thing we need if we’re going to get Britain fired up and ready to do business. Just like the 1980s, we have the chance to turn things around, stick our chests out and walk boldly back out to the world as a strong and competitive trading nation.

By 1982, I’d set up Matchroom Sport and was on the cusp of bringing my top snooker players onto people’s television sets as household names. Now, decades later, Matchroom Sport is one of the world’s leading independent suppliers of quality sports programming, covering everything from boxing to darts to fishing and golf. With a little bit of luck, but a hell of a lot of hard work, a small business can grow into a world-beating company. But that needs politicians to get out of the way and let entrepreneurs succeed.

Let’s be clear about that and face the facts. As the TaxPayers’ Alliance point out, businesses don’t pay taxes; they’re paid by entrepreneurs, shareholders and staff. Everytime politicians talk about charging companies to do this or do that, what they mean is they expect the people in the business to cough up. These are not ‘victimless crimes’. And make no mistake, these burdens on business are huge barriers to the kid from Dagenham who wants to change his and his family’s lives.

That’s why I think our focus should be cutting burdens on business, not increasing them. I myself make a point of mentoring young people across the country – kids from normal backgrounds – to try and give them the push they need to succeed.

This country would be much better off if politicians spent time trying to help these kids achieve their entrepreneurial dreams, instead of lecturing them about the evils of capitalism and blaming everything on the people that have done well for themselves.

Getting government Ministers reading and understanding this booklet would be a good place to start. They should back British business to the hilt. If they did, I can promise you working class kids from all over Yorkshire - and the rest of the country - would thank them for it.

Barry Hearn is an entrepreneur who has launched the TaxPayers’ Alliance’s report Bumper Book of Burdens on Business.