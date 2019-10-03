This Eton mess over Brexit exposes the snobbery of the sneering Tory MPs – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

TOM Richmond is right to condemn those Conservative MPs who sneered at Angela Rayner, the Shadow Education Secretary, for her poor GCSEs (The Yorkshire Post, September 28).

Parliament remains divided by Brexit.

How Tory minister Gavin Williamson and Labour’s Angela Rayner are shaking up education – The Yorkshire Post says

Surely the fact that she’s managed to become an MP and one of the better shadow ministers counts far more than long ago school qualifications? Interesting that those Conservatives who claim in public to be the voice of the people are happy to sneer at those without much education when behind the scenes.

We can honour Jo Cox by honouring the democratic process over Brexit vote – Yorkshire Post Letters

Unfortunately this snobbery is not new. The same public school educated elites sneered at John Major who left grammar school with two O-lLevels. Yet he rose fast and became a Prime Minister serving longer than Alec Douglas-Home, Harold Macmillan, Gordon Brown or even Theresa May. Before that, they sneered at Neil Kinnock who obtained just a pass degree at university.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller after the Supreme Court verdict on the unlawful prorogation of Parliament.

I’m ready and willing to back Brexit deal if Boris Johnson didn’t make it so difficult – Labour MP Stephanie Peacock

I realised long ago that many intelligent people lack qualifications of any sort. Nor is a privileged education any guarantee against incompetence. Look at the chaos left by Eton educated and first class Oxford degree David Cameron and the incompetence displayed by Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary and now as Prime Minister.

Unfortunately I don’t suppose this is the end of snobbery by those whose actions show they have little to be snobbish about.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

HAS Gina Miller thought through her recent actions against the Government? Describing herself as a businesswoman dealing with wealth management, investing online and capital at risk, she is very wealthy indeed.

However she has now opened doors and given a lift to Jeremy Corbyn and his Marxist brothers. Surely a woman of her calibre, dealing in assets, would not want this type of government whose main aim is to strip the very assets she deals in?

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

INTERESTING to read Stephanie Peacock MP (The Yorkshire Post, September 30) and her opinion on why she almost totally agrees with her constituents on Brexit. But then she spoils it all by insisting it must not be a no-deal Brexit.

Now I would have thought that any politician, and especially a Labour one and ex-union official, would want to keep every trick when negotiating “up their sleeve”, hence the threat of no- deal Brexit. Not so.