This gamechanger for women’s sport is legacy of Sheffield’s Jessica Ennis-Hill – The Yorkshire Post says

THESE are game-changing times for women’s sport. Not only will over 30,000 fans cheer on the England Lionesses when Phil Neville’s footballers take on Brazil at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium – but both sprint superstar Dina Asher-Smith and heptathlon heroine Katarina Johnson-Thompson have already struck gold at the World Athletics Championships.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith receives her gold medal after winning the women's 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships.

The sadness is that so few people watched these great feats at the incongruous stadium in Doha – apathy which will inevitably translate into disappointing TV viewing figures that will have lessened the impact of the resilient Johnson-Thompson breaking the landmark British record which Sheffield’s very own Jessica Ennis-Hill set when triumphing at the 2012 London Olympics.

That golden success by Ennis-Hill became the catalyst for female competitors, and also teams, winning the respect, and recognition, which they had been denied for too long. It is also some legacy.