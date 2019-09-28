This hypocritical ex-Minister’s refusal to demand legal advice over prorogation of Parliament exposes lack of integrity – Tom Richmond

NOT only do we have the worst Government and worst Opposition in history, but this is compounded by a generation of politicians totally lacking honour, principle and integrity.

This is the only conclusion that can be drawn from former Cabinet minister Amber Rudd’s jaw-dropping interviews after the Supreme Court ruled that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

Should Boris Johnson disclose the legal advice that he received over the prorogation of Parliament?

The background is this.

Rudd, who was Home Secretary before being brought down by the Windrush scandal, returned to the Government late last year as the Work and Pensions Secretary (one of many).

The Remain-supporting Rudd then pleaded sufficiently to keep her job when Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May at the end of July – she, and the new PM, had famously clashed during the 2016 EU referendum on national television.

Former Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd leaves Millbank in Westminster, after judges at the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

Yet, despite this, Rudd now reveals that she did not know about the planned prorogation of Parliament until she was contacted by David Gauke, the former Justice Secretary, who appeared to be better briefed on these matters.

As Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, and two other ministers, flew to Balmoral for an audience with the Queen to complete the ‘formalities’, Rudd says the PM then convened a conference call of all Cabinet ministers to appraise them of the decision to suspend Parliament for an unprecedented five weeks, a move now deemed to be unlawful.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has still not published the legal advice that the Cabinet received over the prorogation of Parliament.

“One of my cabinet colleagues asked for legal advice and we were assured we would receive it,” she went to say. “I don’t know about my other colleagues but, despite me repeatedly asking for, it I never received it.”

This is extraordinary. Given the availability ‘legal advice’ to Ministers was one of the key recommendations after Tony Blair sidelined Cabinet colleagues over the invasion of Iraq, it beggars belief that Rudd – and other sceptics left in the dark – did not make a stand when the documents were not forthcoming. I would have been suspicious. Wouldn’t you?

If they had done so, it might have saved the humiliation of the Government being left condemned by an unprecedented Supreme Court ruling; the Queen being dragged into the tawdry politics of Brexit and Geoffrey Cox, the bombastic Attorney General, under mounting pressure to release his advice.

Yet what did Rudd do? She stayed in office for another 10 days or so before resigning, and surrendering the Conservative whip, in protest over Johnson’s mishandling of Brexit – not the prorogation process – and her belief that he was not willing to negotiate an exit deal with the EU.

And what does she counsel now? Believe it or not, she believes Boris Johnson is still the best person to lead to the country. Really? Sorry, but I’m struggling to remember – or comprehend – such self-indulgent rank hypocrisy and hand-wringing from a MP who, by her own admission, did not fulfil her duties as a Minister of the Crown. No wonder so many politicians are now held in such contempt.

THERESA May’s tactical failure to involve Labour in Brexit negotiations from the outset of her premiership was illustrated by Wirral South MP Alison McGovern (and Remain supporter).

“This is a Tory issue,” she said on Channel Four News during a discussion about huge splits at this week’s Labour conference. Try telling that to Brexit-supporting Labour voters in Northern constituencies.

DISGRACEFUL behaviour by Unite general secretary Len McCluskey when asked by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby about Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit stance. First he accused her of “trying to cause division when no division exists”. Then he told the broadcaster to “stop telling lies” – a disgraceful slur. And then he added: “You should be ashamed of yourself.” I take it that this is the bullying McCluskey’s definition of “democracy” after he said: “My view is Jeremy Corbyn’s view...”

IRRESPECTIVE of policy differences, it was out of order for Tory elites to sneer at Angela Rayner – the Shadow Education Secretary – for having no GCSEs above a Grade D.

I think she’s far more adirable than her clueless critics – and also far more qualified than them – when it comes to implementing practical policies to raise attainment and aspiration in deprived areas, and, especially, for those children being brought up in challenging home circumstances.

HOW times change. Given efforts to save the ‘last bank in town’ have clearly failed, the Government needs to act and impose rules forbidding the removal of the ‘last cashpoint in town’.

This is even more important – and urgent – after new research by Which? revealed that around a third of the UK’s bank branches have shut within the past five years alone.

MORE indiscretions from David Cameron about his audiences with the Queen. In his memoir For The Record, the former PM reveals how he always tasked a friend – Tom Goff – with checking the former of Her Majesty’s racehorses so he could make small-talk during his weekly audience at Buckingham Palace.

“During a separate conversation, the week after my father died, the Queen said how sorry she was, and asked if his horse was running at Windsor that evening. It was. I had absolutely no idea about it, and was completely lost for words,” he wrote.

FINALLY there was an unscientific Twitter poll on the day of the Supreme Court ruling to establish who was the more popular – Boris Johnson or Northern. It said it all that the PM beat the rail operator by 51 to 49 per cent.

