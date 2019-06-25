Through adversity to the stars as RAF launches new mission – The Yorkshire Post says

A CENTURY after the formation of the Royal Air Force, it is entirely in keeping with its ethos that the RAF Benevolent Fund is launching a milestone campaign.

Called Join The Search. Change A Life, its mission is to reach out to the 300,000 former personnel, and their families, fighting a lonely battle because they do not receive, or seek, the support that their past service to their country merits.

As the United Kingdom prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War, and the RAF’s heroism in the Battle of Britain, this initiative is timely.

Air Vice-Marshal David Murray, the Fund’s chief executive, summed it up like this: “Too many ex-service people do not seek the support that is rightfully theirs due to misplaced pride, shame or through not knowing support is there.”

How heartening, after 100 years, that the RAF is still committed to honouring its motto Per ardua ad astra – Latin for “through adversity to the stars”.