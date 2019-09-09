Tide of change as Humber announces plan for world’s first zero carbon economy – The Yorkshire Post says

WITH BREXIT continuing to generate more hot air – and little else – the rest of the world is becoming increasingly pre-occupied by the need for international action to combat climate change.

Humber region to be world leader in zero CO2 economy

An issue which would be dominating domestic politics in normal times, it is, nevertheless, encouraging to see plans emerge to turn the Humber into one of the world’s first zero carbon economies.

Ten years after Ed Miliband, the then Energy and Climate Change Secretary, set out plans to develop carbon capture technology in Yorkshire, there is belated recognition that this is integral to not only the future of heavy engineering here but also global manufacturing.

Given the fact that the presence of Siemens in Hull has put the port city at the centre of the green energy revolution, the fact that manufacturers in the area will face heavy penalities if they don’t reduce their carbon emissions provides an additional incentive for local leaders to take the initiative and plan ahead for a cleaner future.

As such, the leadership being shown by Lord Haskins, the much-respected chair of the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership, and many others, is to be welcomed – today’s launch is another example of what is possible when local politicians and businesses do join forces like this.

However they can only do so much. They will also be counting on the support of the Government – and it is to be hoped that Ministers realise the importance of this groundbreaking work to honouring the commitment, set out by Theresa May before she left office, for Britain to be carbon-free by 2050.