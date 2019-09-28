Time for Boris Johnson and Tories to follow example of murdered MP Jo Cox’s family ahead of conference – The Yorkshire Post says

THE Tory party heads North for its annual conference at the end of a depressing – and dispiriting – week for politics after the resumption of Parliament, following a landmark Supreme Court ruling, led to toxic exchanges between MPs on all sides of the Brexit divide.

Yet, while the Conservatives are clearly piqued that their pre-election gathering in Manchester will now be interrupted by Commons business, they should use the opportunity to show to the country that they’re willing and able, despite Boris Johnson’s intemperate leadership, to lead a mature and measured policy debate.

Will Boris Johnson use the Tory conference to try to restore his reputation?

Time for Boris Johnson to show leadership and say sorry for insulting Yorkshire MPs – The Yorkshire Post says

Not only would this be related recognition that the Tories do not enjoy a working majority in Parliament, but it might, potentially, neuter some of the deserved criticism which the party has been receiving about Mr Johnson’s over-use of deliberately inflammatory and incendiary language.

Boris Johnson’s contempt for Yorkshire MPs over language and their safety after death threats shows PM is unfit to hold any office – Tom Richmond

And this is particularly pertinent in the wake of the considered comments that have been made in recent days by relatives of Jo Cox, the Batley & Spen MP who was murdered by a far-right extremist just a week before the 2016 EU referendum.

The parents and sister of Jo Cox continue to campaign to uphold the memory of the murdered MP and her 'more in common' mantra.

Why the cowardice of Boris Johnson is putting Great Britain to shame in my view – Yorkshire Post Letters

They don’t want their much missed loved one’s name and ‘more in common’ philosophy to be used in vain. Quite the opposite. They believe the best way to honour her memory – irrespective of individual views on any issue – is to make the positive case for change, or reform, without having to resort to the demonisation of opponents. They are cautionary words which politicians and commentators on all sides would be advised to heed before, potentially, the most divisive election ever begins.