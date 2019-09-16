Time for Boris Johnson to prove his skills as a statesman and diplomat – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN though the Prime Minister is also the Government’s chief diplomat, Boris Johnson has still to show that he has the necessary statesmanship and statecraft after likening himself rather bizarrely to the Incredible Hulk.

Mr Johnson heads to Luxembourg today for talks with Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, which will establish if there’s any chance of the UK and EU reaching a deal on Brexit by October 31 – many still do not believe that the PM genuinely wants a deal.

Boris Johnson is due to meet EU leaders this week.

Tomorrow will see the Supreme Court asked to decide whether Mr Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament at such a critical time in the Brexit process was legal – a hearing which has the potential to increase tensions still further between the Government, Commons and judiciary.

And then another difficult week sees publication, on Thursday, of David Cameron’s memoirs as the former prime minister claims that Mr Johnson only backed the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum in order to further his career.

Boris Johnson with his chief of staff Dominic Cummings.

Yet Mr Johnson’s bluster and belligerence masks the significance of the defection of Sam Gyimah, a highly-regarded MP, from the Conservatives to the Lib Dems after he, and 20 colleagues, had the Tory whip withdrawn for voting to block a no-deal Brexit.

This is significant because Mr Gyimah was a moderniser who even served as a Parliamentary aide to Mr Cameron before beginning a Ministerial career that gave him the confidence to stand – albeit fleetingly – for the Tory leadership just a matter of weeks ago.

The fact that Mr Gyimah, and others, no longer feel at home in the Conservative Party should be a matter of concern for Mr Johnson when he wants to hold a general election. As such, the PM will need to start showing some diplomacy and humility if he’s to withstand the pressures that are building by the day.