Time for Boris Johnson to show leadership and say sorry for insulting Yorkshire MPs – The Yorkshire Post says

NO apology for the unlawful prorogation of Parliament. No apology for leaving the Queen in an embarrassing predicament. And now no apology for offending female Yorkshire MPs already fearful of their safety.

Though many concur with Boris Johnson’s stance over Brexit, that is no excuse for the Prime Minister exploiting deep divisions in the country by deliberately stoking up tensions.

Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered during the 2016 EU referendum.

If the Tory leader cannot recognise that his conduct in the Commons on Wednesday was out of order, and say sorry for using provocative language that totally disregarded the memory of Jo Cox, the Batley & Spen MP murdered in the 2016 EU referendum, and left most observers totally dumbstruck, will he ever apologise for anything?

For Mr Johnson’s benefit, Parliament has been deadlocked since June 2017 when the Tories lost their majority and his actions, and approach, since he succeeded Theresa May, have shown that he is incapable of building a consensus.

Boris Johnson leaves the House of Commons on Wednesday night.

He lacks the self-discipline for the many setpiece occasions, whether it be in Parliament or official visits, to offer the leadership, and trust, that voters have always expected of their PM. And while Mrs May might have been mocked for her woodenness, and limitations as a strategist, she honoured her responsibilities without bringing the Office of Prime Minister into disrepute.

As senior Tories prepare to shuttle between Westminster and Manchester for the Tory conference – MPs rejected the Government’s request for a short Parliamentary recess – they now owe it to themselves, their party and their country to contemplate how best to curtail Mr Johnson.

And, in doing so, they should remember that Mrs Cox was not killed in a vacuum – her murder occurred during the EU referendum and the political tensions, as a result of that vote, remain as great now as they were in June 2016.