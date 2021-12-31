Time for first female Archbishop 30 years after landmark General Synod vote? – The Yorkshire Post says

The Right Reverend Alison White is the Bishop of Hull.

“History certainly moves fast, doesn’t it?” she reflects before explaining how she is ordaining female clergy innocent about the historical schisms on gender that existed before Angela Berners-Wilson made history by becoming the first woman priest in 1994 amid great symbolism.

Six years after Dr John Sentamu, the then Archbishop of York, ordained Libby Lane as Britain’s first bishop, the CoE is more emblematic of the parishes that it serves thanks to the greater diversity of clergy.

Libby Lane's ordination as Britain's first female bishop took place at York Minster in 2015 under Dr John Sentamu, the then Archbishop of York.

As such, the next glass ceiling to be smashed, and hopefully this decade, is the ordination of the first female archbishop if a suitable leader emerges with qualities deserving of the faith of both the Church – and the country at large.