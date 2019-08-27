Time to back Hull’s retail and regeneration plans to boost historic high street – The Yorkshire Post says

ALTHOUGH IT is welcome that Barnsley, Elland, Grimsby, Doncaster, Northallerton, Loftus, Scarborough and Middlesbrough have all now qualified for some government money to help revitalise their high streets, the case for Hull should not be overlooked in future funding rounds.

Hull City Council wants Government money to help regenerate Whitefriargate.

Its historic Whitefriargate has been blighted by shop closures, the most notable being Marks & Spencer shutting its department store earlier this year. Yet this is an area with huge potential if new uses can be found for vacant buildings.

It also links the city centre with Hull’s museums and revamped waterfront which now includes plans to restore the Arctic Corsair trawler to honour the area’s maritime heritage.

There is another reason why Hull’s bid should be looked upon favourably by Ministers – Hull City Council showed, with the staging of City of Culture, that it is capable of delivering projects on time as it looks to the past to inspire forthcoming retail and regeneration plans.