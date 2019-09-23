Time to bring World Cup home to England – The Yorkshire Post says

DREAMS of sporting glory run very deep in our national psyche, and they would reach perhaps their ultimate fulfilment if Britain is successful in staging the men’s football World Cup in 2030.

This is more than a dream for the Sports Minister, Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams.

It is an ambition, and football fans in Yorkshire and beyond ought to be behind him all the way.

Our country is long overdue to stage another World Cup.

Memories of the glorious summer of 1966, when England raised the trophy in the single greatest moment for football in Britain, remain extraordinarily precious even to those too young to have been there.

To paraphrase the words of that beloved – and thus far, overly optimistic – England anthem, football should be coming home.

If Mr Adams can make it happen, he will in his own way be a sporting hero who deserves cheers.