Time to get the North’s rail services back on track – The Yorkshire Post says

THERESA MAY’S glibness – when pressed over transport investment in the North – spoke volumes about the extent to which the Northern Powerhouse has been held back by her premiership.
Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor warned: Power Up The North before it is too late
Even Tory MPs appeared cheerless when she cited record funding levels after Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff asked which had been delayed the longest – the Northern Powerhouse or the next train?
In a week’s time, the next Prime Minister, presumably Boris Johnson, will be forming their next Cabinet. If there is not a Northern Powerhouse Minister at the top table, or a half-competent Transport Secretary, this region’s wrath will reach him in double-quick time – and certainly not via Pacer train.