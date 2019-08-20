Time to hail revival of Halifax and The Piece Hall – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Graham Rigby, Siddal.

IN RESPONSE to columns and letters about tourism (Susan Briggs, The Yorkshire Post, August 19), you are right to point out the merits of Halifax, which is a glorious town, probably not so much appreciated by the locals as an offcumden such as myself.

Recently I had the pleasure of showing a Kettering friend around this glorious town and told him a connection here with a tutor at Leicester School of Architecture which we both attended.

The last time I saw the senior tutor there, I told him I was moving to Halifax, at which he said: “There’s a folly in Halifax,” at which I replied: “There will be another one when I arrive.” I believe I was the only student who made the tutor laugh! The folly turned out to be the magnificent Wainhouse Tower.

Other places I showed my friend was the Piece Hall and new library (what an enlightened stance taken by Calderdale Council when libraries were closing elsewhere).

The Minster is another wonderful bit of Halifax always worth a visit and other support. Westgate is masterpiece different from anywhere else here, not forgetting the Halifax head office, and the Old Cock where it all started.

One of the new buildings of merit is the Halifax Bowl. The Borough Market is a great asset to Halifax and I hope people realise this and support it.

Mercifully the town has been spared the concrete monstrosities that have so blighted other towns including Kettering, where the council there ignored the stated will of the people.