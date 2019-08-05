Time to replace Jeremy Corbyn with Emily Thornberry to properly challenge Boris Johnson: Jayne Dowle

When a woman reaches a certain age, she reserves the right to not only wear purple, but to say what she thinks. And when that woman happens to be a senior member of the Labour Party – in this case the Shadow Foreign Secretary – she is certainly justified in expressing her opinion, given the shambles the once-proud political movement she belongs to is in.

Furthermore, when that opinion is about something as vital as Brexit, she should be applauded for her forthright stance. That’s why I’m giving a big thumbs up to Emily Thornberry, who has told an Australian news programme that her party would be “off our bloody rockers” not to back remaining in the EU. With respect, I know that many readers will disagree with her. Then again, many will support her view. Not least because the division between ‘Remain’ and ‘Leave’ goes beyond party political allegiance – for both politicians and members of the public – but also because there is a strong sense that new Prime Minister Johnson will brook no compromise or discussion.

Will Boris Johnson deliver on all his promises? Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Read more: Why Michael Gove is right about Jeremy Corbyn

Now, this might be an old-fashioned notion, but you don’t go into politics to stand back and let others make decisions on your behalf, or go down without a fight. Thornberry’s boss, Jeremy Corbyn, won’t like this show of dissent one little bit. However, I suspect that she is past caring what he thinks.

At 59 and a mother of three, with a 20-year career as a barrister behind her, she is well-qualified to stand up for her own opinions. In my humble opinion, and with such an apparent shortage of suitable candidates, she would make a better leader. There’s something about her that chimes; for all her Establishment career, North London constituency and current senior Opposition position, she grew up tough. Following her parents’ divorce, things were so tight financially, her mother opted to have the family cats put to sleep to save money. And she failed the 11-plus and had to battle to pass O and A-Levels before studying law at the University of Kent.

That kind of life experience makes you pragmatic if nothing else. And any kind of pragmatism is what the Labour Party needs if it is to survive the nosedive gaining further traction every day.

Read more: Emily Thornberry’s rant against departing MPs just proved their point

Whilst there are immeasurable complex reasons why the Lib Dems narrowly won the Brecon by-election last week, one which cannot be discounted is growing voter discomfort about crashing out of Europe with no deal. As the new Brecon MP, Jane Dodds, said in her victory speech: “The people of this constituency have once again chosen hope over fear. My very first act as your new MP when I get to Westminster will be to find Mr Boris Johnson, wherever he’s hiding, and tell him to stop playing with the future of our community and rule out a no-deal Brexit.”

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn - ‘Northern Powerhouse’ is nothing more than cruel Tory joke

Whatever the by-election bloody nose meant for Prime Minister Johnson’s parliamentary majority – now down to just one – or for his public standing, it saw Welsh Labour trail in at fourth place, behind the winning Lib Dems, the Tories and the Brexit Party. This is the Labour Party in Wales, a country which has produced a string of Labour leaders and senior political figures since Keir Hardie, the first leader of the Independent Labour Party, was elected as member for Merthyr Tydfil in 1900. If the party can’t keep its head above water here, it’s poor hopes for anywhere else – including that other former Labour heartland, Yorkshire.

And although Corbyn’s obstinacy is a factor, this latest poll result should be taken in the prevailing context of political turmoil and splintering certainties; the resurgence of the Lib Dems being proof of both.

You might dismiss Ms Thornberry as deluded, but you can’t argue that in the face of all this, a responsible Labour politician would be wrong if they didn’t stand up for what they believe in right now.

Aside from the obvious questions over Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership style, and not even taking into account his terrible foot-dragging over the issues of anti-semitism, bullying and harassment that are corroding the party, nor questioning the unsavoury characters with whom the high command associates, Labour’s role in the country at large is crucial because of Brexit.

As Her Majesty’s official Opposition, if the party cannot form a coherent policy regarding an alternative to crashing out of Europe on October 31 with no deal, plus decide once and for all whether it supports a second referendum and if so on what grounds, it is letting down the country as a whole.

We know that there is a battle going on for the soul of the Labour Party. Come October, there will also be a battle for the UK’s place in the world. That’s another reason why I support Ms Thornberry. If it was up to me, I’d put her in charge and pitch her against Johnson. All power to the elbow of a middle-aged woman with a big mouth and some passion for her country.