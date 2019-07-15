Time to stop indulging the ambitions of Boris Johnson - Yorkshire Post letters

From: A W Clarke, Martin Close, Louth.

HAS there ever been a politician more self-regarding, or as indulged as Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is on course to succeed Theresa May as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

He seems entirely convinced that it his birth right to become Prime Minister of this country and is indulged in this, it seems, by a very large number of the population.

Can anyone explain why?

True, he can be amusing but is that sufficient to carry us through the very difficult days ahead?

He has abandoned our representative in the US simply because he told truth regarding the ridiculous President of that country.

Do we want our Ambassador to be honest regarding the situation in any country to which he is appointed?

The correspondence is supposed to be confidential and one has to have trust that it will be kept so. My view is that Mr Johnson will accept any humiliation to this country as long as it help to fulfil what he regards as his destiny.

From: D Lambert, Keighley.

IT was interesting to read the article (The Yorkshire Post, July 4) by Rishi Sunak, MP for Richmond, in support of Boris Johnson.

Mr Sunak was born in Hampshire, he was educated in Winchester Public School, Oxford, and Stanford University, USA. His wife is a daughter of an Indian billionaire businessman.

Winchester, according to thisismoney,co,uk, charges £31,350 a year, which they say makes it the most expensive public school in the country, more than Eton, Mr Johnson’s old school. Winchester’s website says it charges £41,709 a year. It is not surprising that public school old boys support each other, but if a group of seemingly elitist-minded people became powerful in running the country, would it be beneficial to the many and not just the few? I don’t think so.

We need a general election as soon as possible.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

IT is difficult to see either Boris Johnson, or Jeremy Hunt, as Prime Minister, but Boris’s flippant manner would surely antagonise the rest of the EU leaders, making a Brexit deal impossible.

From: Harry Lee, Otley.

THERESA May was never good at answering questions – but Boris Johnson takes obfuscation to a new level with his bluster. I think he will be found out very quickly when he has to take Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time. He will have nowhere to hide.