Time to stop treating the police like human ‘punch bags’ as Taser use increases across region – The Yorkshire Post says

THE IMPORTANCE of police carrying Tasers is underlined by the dramatic increase in the number of times that Yorkshire officers have had to use the device.

Though some of these cases will have been precautionary, this is a disturbing trend which points to a wider breakdown in law and order.

A West Yorkshire Police officer undergoes Taser training.

And while this country has always been reluctant to follow the example of America, and those countries, where all officers carry firearms as a matter of routine, Britain is – regrettably – heading in this direction as it stands.

As the demands on the police increase daily – it will take many years before the ranks are boosted by the 20,000 officers promised daily by Boris Johnson to fill existing vacancies – so, too, do the risks that they face from the violent, the deranged and those addicted to drugs.

Police officers and support staff continue to be let down by the courts, despite the Protect The Protectors legislation.

It is even more important, therefore, that the courts start to use the enhanced sentencing powers afforded to them when the so-called Protect The Protectors’ legislation, instigated by Halifax MP Holly Lynch, was passed by Parliament in a rare cross-party show of unity.

Even though the maximum custodial sentence that offenders can receive for assaulting an emergency worker has increased from six to 12 months, the leniency still shown by the judiciary continues to be at odds with political – and public – opinion. Why? Only this week there was outrage when a career criminal in the North East was given a suspended prison sentence for a violent attack on a policeman – the assailant’s third assault on an officer. And no wonder policing leaders are in despair. Their officers are not paid to be human ‘punch bags’. They’re public servants entitled to the full protection of the law, and respect from the wider public, as they go about their duties. If not, the use of Tasers and other firearms by the police will become the norm rather than a rare event.