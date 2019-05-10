Time to tackle root causes of violent crime – The Yorkshire Post says

BACK in November, Home Secretary Sajid Javid warned that the “root cause” of serious crime must be tackled to prevent young people becoming drawn into criminality when he launched a £17.7m project to tackle the issue in Yorkshire and elsewhere.

Yet, since then, stabbings and violent crime have continued at an alarming rate, claiming the life of another teenage victim in the capital only this week – and just days before the publication of research by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime suggested a clear link between cuts to youth services and the rise in knife-related offences.

In this context, this week’s launch of a national programme to protect children most at risk of being targeted by gangs or violent crime is desperately needed. Designed to improve the response to child exploitation including ‘county lines’ drug dealing, which is affecting this region’s communities, online grooming and sexual exploitation, the scheme, the Government claims, will mean children will benefit from better specialist support.

That steps are being taken to get a grip on the situation must be welcomed, particularly if they offer protection to vulnerable young people against the threat of dangers in their communities and online.

But given the Government’s mission is to prevent serious violence, and the warning by South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner about the scale of the threat, money alone will not be answer – Ministers need to ensure action between all relevant agencies is co-ordinated from the outset if the country’s streets are to become safer for all.