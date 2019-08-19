Time to tackle trend of last orders to halt decline in the pub trade - The Yorkshire Post says

The decline in the pub trade in Yorkshire over the past two decades has seen local drinking spots close at an alarming rate.

Though it is not unique to the region, the trend has seen the loss of jobs and livelihoods, as well as historic venues that have been at the heart of communities for decades.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is fronting a new television series helping to save Britains treasured and threatened watering holes.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is now fronting a new television series helping to save Britain’s treasured and threatened watering holes – and reinvention is key. Rather than just being in the community, pubs must ensure that they are part of it.

Those succeeding are not only offering good food and drink, but are also staging community gatherings and encouraging groups to hold their own events there, providing a valuable and welcoming social asset for people from all walks of life.

Pubs offer a social space for the community.

As with the High Street, the challenges facing pubs must be confronted head on before even more locals call last orders for good.

As Mr Kerridge says himself, a community also loses its soul when it loses its pub.