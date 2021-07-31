Tokyo Olympics: Swimmers set stunning standard to inspire young and old - The Yorkshire Post says

Their record haul of eight medals is the most picked up in any sport by Great Britain so far at these games and represents an incredible transformation after winning just one medal at the last Olympics in Rio five years ago.
Their new winning mentality was summed by Adam Peaty’s disappointment at a silver in the 4x100m medley relay when they had been aiming for gold in the event.
Nevertheless, their incredible collective accomplishments will now surely inspire more people to either take up swimming or get back in the water after time away.
We may not all be able to match the speed and athleticism of the Olympians but the joy of swimming is it is an activity anyone can dive in to.
